The Professor: Tagore’s tale of unrequited love

I don’t remember how old I was when I first heard of Tagore. It might have been my mother who uttered his name. It might have been my father, or perhaps my uncle, my aunt, my cousins, my grandmother. It might have been any one of them, or somebody entirely different — that is not the point. The name Tagore — if we were to retain authenticity, Thakur — has been sung in Bengali culture for the better part of more than a century. We read Tagore, we sing Tagore, we dance Tagore, and we translate his work so that those who do not speak his language — our language — can read, sing, and dance, too. The importance of these translations is immense. It is these translators who make it possible for the rest of the world to experience the bliss that comes with reading Tagore, even if not the authentic pieces.

Of all the stories in this book, ‘The Professor’ stood out to me for a very specific reason — its theme of unrequited love, a subject I am eternally fascinated by. There is more to be understood and analysed from this story besides this one theme, but this is what my fingers were tingling to write about. I read the Bengali 'Adhyapok’ after reading the English translation. Shawkat Hussain says in the preface that he hopes he did a good job ‘translating’ these stories, he hopes he didn’t merely ‘render’ them. I am of the belief that translations almost never authentically showcase the original writing. Constance Garnett’s translations were far from authentic. Pevear and Volokhonsky’s, too, were not exactly authentic. But they’re all enjoyable reads.

This book didn’t give me the authentic Tagore experience, no translation can ever give one the ‘authentic experience’ of the original writer, as the translator always leaves a scent, a mark, a little something of his own, but it did pull me into another world, with the message still being the same, but the writing, not quite.

I remember this particular story taking me some time to finish, way more time than what a twenty-page story usually takes. I was lost in reading and re-reading certain passages, the words of which still run around in my mind. I don’t know whether the beautiful English passages should be entirely credited to Tagore — though the majority of the credit is undoubtedly his — for the English words themselves contain magic which could not have been produced had this been a word-for-word robotic translation without consideration for beauty. This translation is an ode to Tagore. It is a love letter.