What Bangladesh’s win in Darwin means beyond cricket

The clearest evidence of that disregard was that Bangladesh had been invited to Australia for a series only after 23 years. Even then, the matches were played outside Australia’s renowned venues, in relatively obscure locations such as Darwin and Mackay. The series was also being held during the Australian cricket’s off-season. Even sponsorship was difficult to secure. Assuming the match would end within three days, no tickets had been sold for the fourth day in the most expensive section of the stands.

Australia had fielded its strongest side, but their body language clearly showed a lack of respect for their opponents. Captain Pat Cummins’ pre-match comments carried a dismissive tone. Experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood said their preparation had been different because they did not have enough footage of Bangladesh. In this age of technology, some might interpret that as evidence that they simply had not thought much about Bangladesh.

The media, too, helped reinforce that perception. There was widespread mockery and banter about the Test being over in two days and Bangladesh suffering an embarrassing defeat. Given that Bangladesh had lost to Zimbabwe just a month earlier and had been bowled out for 54 in a warm-up match in Australia, the concern may not have been entirely unreasonable. But Bangladesh received far less respect than it deserved as a Test opponent. Australia had taken them too lightly.