Why did Starc tell Miraz, ‘You’re not in Bangladesh anymore’?

On the fifth ball of Starc’s 21st over — the 103rd over of Australia’s innings — Miraz pushed the ball towards point and set off for a run. Under the rules, batters, like bowlers, are required to avoid the protected area in the middle of the pitch while running between the wickets.

Miraz initially looked towards Starc as he began his run, but then turned his attention to the ball. By the time he looked up again, he was almost face-to-face with Starc. Instead of veering away, he continued running through the middle of the pitch — something that did not escape Dharmasena’s attention.

Before the run had been completed, Dharmasena went straight to Miraz and warned him for running through the protected area. Miraz immediately explained that he had been watching the ball and had not realised what was in front of him.