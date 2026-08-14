Darwin Test
Why did Starc tell Miraz, ‘You’re not in Bangladesh anymore’?
Commentator Alistair Nicholson observed that the incident was an expression of Australia’s frustration after a long and demanding day in the field.
Who would have thought that Bangladesh’s batters would brighten the second day in Darwin after frustrating bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood?
Australia’s bowlers were so frustrated that Starc even lost his temper and became embroiled in a verbal altercation with Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The situation became heated enough for umpire Kumar Dharmasena to intervene.
What happened
On the fifth ball of Starc’s 21st over — the 103rd over of Australia’s innings — Miraz pushed the ball towards point and set off for a run. Under the rules, batters, like bowlers, are required to avoid the protected area in the middle of the pitch while running between the wickets.
Miraz initially looked towards Starc as he began his run, but then turned his attention to the ball. By the time he looked up again, he was almost face-to-face with Starc. Instead of veering away, he continued running through the middle of the pitch — something that did not escape Dharmasena’s attention.
Before the run had been completed, Dharmasena went straight to Miraz and warned him for running through the protected area. Miraz immediately explained that he had been watching the ball and had not realised what was in front of him.
The incident then heated up the atmosphere. Pointing towards Miraz, Starc said that the area was where he completed his follow-through and that Miraz needed to get off his way. Miraz replied that he had been unable to see what was in front of him because he was watching the ball.
As Starc walked back to his position, he was heard making another remark, “You’re not in Bangladesh anymore, you know?”
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, commentating for Channel Seven, came to Miraz’s defence. In his view, the incident was not deliberate. Having watched the ball and then looked up to find Starc in front of him, Ponting said, Miraz had simply taken the easiest route through the middle of the pitch.
Commentator Alistair Nicholson observed that the incident was an expression of Australia’s frustration after a long and demanding day in the field.
The reason for Starc’s frustration was clear enough. After taking three wickets with the new ball, Starc and his fellow bowlers were frustrated by Miraz and Hasan Mahmud late in the day.
At the end of the second day, Bangladesh are in an excellent position, having reached 351 for 6 in their first innings and taken a 153-run lead, with four wickets still in hand.
Miraz remains unbeaten on 32, while Hasan Mahmud, who took six wickets on the opening day, is unbeaten on 13 off 76 balls.