TOP SHOTS (20 March 2025)

A hawk waits for its prey in the depths of the forest. Their diet includes forest lizards, snakes, chameleons, chicks, and reptiles. The picture was taken from Basanta Mon Para of Rangamati 20 March.Supriyo Chakma
Early in the morning, children are digging the ground in front of their house as part of a game. The picture was taken from Chilmon of Rangpur 20 March.Moinul Islam
A butterfly with vibrant colours quietly sips nectar from a Rangon flower. The picture was taken from Mon Pahar area of Rangamati 20 March.Supriyo Chakma
Agricultural labourers are working together to transplant seedlings in the seedbed. The picture was taken from from Sarai of Kaunia in Rangpur 20 March.Moinul Islam
Jaam flowers have appeared all over the jaam tree. The picture was taken from from Shibganj of Bogura 20 March.Soyl Rana
The Bougainvillea blooms by the roadside. This flower decorates gardens throughout the year. The picture was taken from Gokul of Bogura 20 March.Soyel Rana
Dead trees stand in rows. A cuckoo perches on one of its branches. The picture was taken from Mental Hospital area of Hemayetpur in Pabna, 20 March.Hasan Mahmud
A sparrow prepares to take flight. Bandar Bazar, Sylhet, March 20.Anis Mahmud.
On a Chaitra morning, the sky suddenly turns cloudy, followed by a drizzle. Pedestrians carry umbrellas during this time. The picture was taken from Shaheed Siddique Road of Gopalpur in Pabna 20 March.Hasan Mahmud