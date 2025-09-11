Photo

JUCSU election in frames

For the first time in 33 years, the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and hall unions elections were held today, Thursday. Polling began at 9:00am and continued till 5:00pm.

The university administration had made extensive preparations and tightened security for the election. Students expressed excitement at finally getting the opportunity to cast their votes.

Here are some glimpses from the JUCSU election in photos taken by Zahidul Karim and Tanvir Ahammed.

Ballot boxes are being sealed before voting began in the morning. Photo taken from Shahid Rafiq-Jabbar Hall on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
After the ballot boxes were sealed they were placed inside the polling booths. Photo taken from Shahid Rafiq-Jabbar Hall on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
Students queue up in front of the polling centre to cast their votes. Photo taken from the hall No. 10 on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
Students inside the polling booths cast their votes in the JUCSU elections. Photo taken from the hall No. 10 on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
A student drops his ballot into the box after casting his voting. Photo taken from Shahid Rafiq-Jabbar Hall on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
Students drop their ballots into the boxes. Photo taken from the hall No. 10 on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
Students show off the permanent ink marks on their fingers as proof of voting. Photo taken at Jahangirnagar University on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
Students stand in long queues waiting patiently for their turn to vote. Photo taken from Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Hall on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
Chhatra Dal-backed VP candidate Sheikh Sadi Hasan holds an urgent press briefing in the afternoon. Photo taken from the Maulana Bhashani Hall on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
Chhatra Shibir-backed GS candidate flashed a victory sign after casting his vote. Photo taken from hall No. 10 on 11 September 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
Chhatra Dal-backed VP candidate Sheikh Sadi Hasan drops his ballots into boxes. Photo taken at Jahangirnagar University on 11 September 2025.
Zahidul Karim
Chhatra Shibir-backed VP candidate Arif Ullah (left) drops his ballot into a boxe. Photo taken at Jahangirnagar University on 11 September 2025.
Zahidul Karim
Female students cast their votes and drop the ballot papers into boxes. Photo taken from the hall No. 15 on 11 September 2025.
Zahidul Karim
Female students lined up in queues to cast their votes. Photo taken from the hall no. 15 on 11 September 2025.
Zahidul Karim
Visually impaired students faced difficulties as no Braille ballots were provided at JUCSU election. Photo taken at Jahangirnagar University on 11 September 2025.
Zahidul Karim
