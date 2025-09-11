JUCSU election in frames

For the first time in 33 years, the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and hall unions elections were held today, Thursday. Polling began at 9:00am and continued till 5:00pm.

The university administration had made extensive preparations and tightened security for the election. Students expressed excitement at finally getting the opportunity to cast their votes.

Here are some glimpses from the JUCSU election in photos taken by Zahidul Karim and Tanvir Ahammed.