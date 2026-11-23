In frames

A misty morning in Sylhet’s tea gardens

It is the season of late autumn. However, the mild chill in the air, the dewdrops gathered on the tips of the grass, and the tranquil atmosphere announce the changing of the seasons. At dawn, the tea gardens and surrounding roads are shrouded in a light mist. Piercing through the blanket of fog, the sun slowly peeks out. The enchanting veil of morning mist on the roads, the endless rows of green bushes in the tea estates, and the hide-and-seek of sunlight and shadow—all come together to create a wintry ambiance in nature. This photo story features pictures taken last Saturday morning from the Malnicherra and Lakkatura tea gardens in Sylhet Sadar Upazila.