TOP SHOTS (7 July 2024)

Month long tree fair kicks off at Town Hall ground of the city. There are varieties of trees including flowers, fruit, herbs and other trees. The picture was taken from Town Hall ground in Cumilla on 7 July.M Sadek
The price of chillies is very high. Farmer Alamgir Hossain is plucking chillies to sell at Tk 175 per kg in the market. The picture was taken from Bhoktipur area of Mithapukur in Rangpur on 7 July.Moniul Hossain
Two fishermen are going to catch fish with rods. The picture was taken from the Islampur area of Mithapukur in Rangpur on 7 July.Moinul Islam
There is a good catch in the Padma river as water has increased. Fishermen on boats with various types of nets are catching fish. The picture was taken from Daulatdia launch terminal of Goalanda in Rajbari on 7 July.M Rashedul Haque