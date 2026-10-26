Photo story

Fishing: 10 photos capturing a passion and a profession

Fishing is a profession for some and a hobby for others. From children to the elderly, people of all ages enjoy the thrill of fishing. The techniques vary depending on the type of water body—rivers, canals, wetlands, ditches or ponds. Some sit on riverbanks with fishing rods, while others wade into the water with nets. Some even head out in groups to fish on weekends. This photo story by Alimuzzaman captures various scenes of fishing in different parts of Faridpur.