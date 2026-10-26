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Fishing: 10 photos capturing a passion and a profession

Fishing is a profession for some and a hobby for others. From children to the elderly, people of all ages enjoy the thrill of fishing. The techniques vary depending on the type of water body—rivers, canals, wetlands, ditches or ponds. Some sit on riverbanks with fishing rods, while others wade into the water with nets. Some even head out in groups to fish on weekends. This photo story by Alimuzzaman captures various scenes of fishing in different parts of Faridpur.

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A man fishes by casting several fishing rods into a water body.
2 / 10
Local residents catch fish by hands on the banks of the Kumar River.
3 / 10
A man prepares a banned China ring fishing net before casting it into the water.
4 / 10
A man catches fish with a lift net in the Kumar River.
5 / 10
A man fishes with a throwing net in the Padma River.
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6 / 10
Professional fishers catch fish with a drag net in the Padma River.
7 / 10
A man repairs the torn and damaged sections of a throwing net before heading out to fish.
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Two fishers catch fish with gillnet in the Padma River.
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Two children catch fish with a mosquito net while swimming in the Padma River.
10 / 10
Hobbyist anglers pay a fee for the opportunity to fish with rods in a pond.
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