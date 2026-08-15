Bangladesh

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Fishing in murky water

Wastewater from factories in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) and sewage from surrounding areas flow through drains and discharge into the sea. The flow of the polluted black water becomes particularly visible at low tide. Despite the pollution, fishermen continue to catch fish there to earn a living. These images taken by Sowrav Das show the polluted water and fishermen fishing in it around the Akmal Ali Ghat area

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Wastewater is flowing directly from the drain into the sea.
Sowrav Das
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Wastewater has created a black layer on the surface of the sea.
Sowrav Das
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The polluted black water is visible from a distance.
Sowrav Das
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The sea water has turned murky after mixing with factory waste and sewage.
Sowrav Das
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The wastewater flowing through the drain becomes clearly visible at low tide.
Sowrav Das
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A fisherman is catching fish in the polluted black water.
Sowrav Das
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Polluted wastewater continues to flow into the sea day after day.
Sowrav Das
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Factory waste and sewage are polluting the sea water.
Sowrav Das
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Pollution is causing harm to the marine ecosystem.
Sowrav Das
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