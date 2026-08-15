In frames

Fishing in murky water

Wastewater from factories in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) and sewage from surrounding areas flow through drains and discharge into the sea. The flow of the polluted black water becomes particularly visible at low tide. Despite the pollution, fishermen continue to catch fish there to earn a living. These images taken by Sowrav Das show the polluted water and fishermen fishing in it around the Akmal Ali Ghat area