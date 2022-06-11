People should be free to promote human rights without fear: US Embassy

The US embassy in Bangladesh has said the rule of law, free and fair elections, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press are cornerstones of a healthy democracy and the right of all.

The embassy made this statement in a press release regarding the political scenario, level of democracy and human rights situation in Bangladesh on Saturday.

It said, “Whether heading to the polls to vote, exposing corruption, documenting human rights abuses, or peacefully rallying around a common cause, people and non-government organisations everywhere bring to life and defend the basic tenets of democracy every day. It is this conviction about the critical role of citizens and a pluralistic civil society that is the impetus behind the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders.”