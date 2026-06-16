ECNEC approves 5 projects involving Tk 70.03b

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today, Tuesday approved five projects involving an estimated cost of Tk 70.03 billion.

Of the total project cost, Tk 45.36 biilion will come from the government's own resources, while Tk 24.67 billion will be financed through project loans.

The approval came from the 13th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY26) held at the Cabinet Division conference room at the Bangladesh Secretariat with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.

Among the approved projects, three are new while two are revised schemes.

The approved projects include one project under the Prime Minister's Office titled 'Supporting Infrastructure Project for Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone.'