Mangal Shobhajatra 1430

Like every year, traditional Mangal Shobhajatra was organised at the initiative of Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year-1430, on Friday.

The Mangal Shobhajatra started from the Fine Arts faculty and ended there after parading up to Shahbagh intersection in the capital. Many people took part in the Mangal Shobhajatra carrying different types of traditional dolls, replicas of animals and masks. People immerse themselves in song and dance, wearing colourful costumes on this day. Dipu Malakar took the photos of the Mangal Shobhajatra this year.

Thousands of people gatherat the Mangal Shobhajatra
The Mangal Shobhajatra proceeds with models of colourful animals and traditional dolls
Many people have taken part in the Mangal Shobhajatra with a colourful variety of masks
The colourful Mangal Shobhajatra
A huge number of people took part in the Mangal Shobhajatra this year
Dhaka University vice-chancellor M Akhtaruzzaman, artist Rafiqun Nabi, and pro-vice chancellor (admin) professor Muhammad Abdus Samad and many others took part in the Mangal Shobhajatra
Foolproof security was ensured during the Mangal Shobhajatra
The Shobhajatra is taking a U-turn towards the Fine Arts faculty from Shahbagh intersection
Different animals at the Mangal Shobhajatra
People welcome Pahela Baishakh by singing and dancing in the Mangal Shobhajatra
A child with a wreath of flowers
Children welcome Pahela Baishakh with “Shubho Nabobarsho” painted on their cheeks
The Mangal Shobhajatra moves to the beat of the 'dhak'
The Mangal Shobhajatra ends at the Fine Arts faculty
