Mangal Shobhajatra 1430

Like every year, traditional Mangal Shobhajatra was organised at the initiative of Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year-1430, on Friday.

The Mangal Shobhajatra started from the Fine Arts faculty and ended there after parading up to Shahbagh intersection in the capital. Many people took part in the Mangal Shobhajatra carrying different types of traditional dolls, replicas of animals and masks. People immerse themselves in song and dance, wearing colourful costumes on this day. Dipu Malakar took the photos of the Mangal Shobhajatra this year.