In pictures: Winter vegetables fill the market

Markets and fields are full of winter vegetables. The prices of these vegetables have dropped significantly. The Mahasthangarh haat, one of the major wholesale markets in northern Bangladesh, are now full of greenery and vegetables as far as the eye can see. The abundance of vegetables in the fields - cabbage, cauliflower, potatoes, tomatoes - is just as eye-catching. This photo story captures the abundance of winter vegetables in both markets and fields.

Soyel Rana
Fields full of cabbages, with a labourer busy harvesting them
Labourers loading cabbages onto a truck for transport to Dhaka
Cauliflowers in abundance at the market
Wholesale market filled with cabbages
Freshly harvested red potatoes
New variety potatoes arrived in the market
Vans loaded with onion sprouts brought to the wholesale market
The market is filled with colourful vegetables
Ripe tomatoes, selling at Tk 2,000 per maund at the wholesale market
The vegetable wholesale market thriving despite the winter cold
