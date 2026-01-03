In pictures: Winter vegetables fill the market

Markets and fields are full of winter vegetables. The prices of these vegetables have dropped significantly. The Mahasthangarh haat, one of the major wholesale markets in northern Bangladesh, are now full of greenery and vegetables as far as the eye can see. The abundance of vegetables in the fields - cabbage, cauliflower, potatoes, tomatoes - is just as eye-catching. This photo story captures the abundance of winter vegetables in both markets and fields.