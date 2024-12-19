Photo

TOP SHOPTS (19 December 2024)

A Southern White Ascia butterfly perches on colourful flowers. Photo taken from Gurudoyal Government College premises in Kishoreganj on 19 December 2024.
Tafsilul Aziz
A flock of Asian green bee-eaters sit on apower cable. Photo taken in Sarengkatji area in Nesarabad of Pirojpur on 19 December 2024.
Saddam Hossain
A black-hooded oriole on a tree trunk. Photo taken from Debidwar in Cumilla on 18 December 2024.
M Sadek
A man sells vegetables from his boat to residents living on either side of the canal. Photo taken from Shohagdal area in Nesarabad of Pirojpur on 18 December 2024.
Saddam Hossain
A red-spot Jezebel butterfly sips on the nectar from a bunch of wild flowers on the side of the road. Photo taken from Majhigacha area in Cumilla on 17 December 2024.
M Sadek
A morning glory flower blooms gracefully on the hill slope. Photo taken from Battali area in Rangamati on 17 December 2024.
Supriyo Chakma
A man rides a bicycle along a winding road that runs through a tea garden while the rays of the setting sun escapes through leaves to fall on the trail. Photo taken from Hiluachhara Tea Estate in Sylhet on 17 December 2024.
Anis Mahmud
