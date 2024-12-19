TOP SHOPTS (19 December 2024)

A Southern White Ascia butterfly perches on colourful flowers. Photo taken from Gurudoyal Government College premises in Kishoreganj on 19 December 2024.Tafsilul Aziz
A flock of Asian green bee-eaters sit on apower cable. Photo taken in Sarengkatji area in Nesarabad of Pirojpur on 19 December 2024.Saddam Hossain
A black-hooded oriole on a tree trunk. Photo taken from Debidwar in Cumilla on 18 December 2024.M Sadek
A man sells vegetables from his boat to residents living on either side of the canal. Photo taken from Shohagdal area in Nesarabad of Pirojpur on 18 December 2024.Saddam Hossain
A red-spot Jezebel butterfly sips on the nectar from a bunch of wild flowers on the side of the road. Photo taken from Majhigacha area in Cumilla on 17 December 2024.M Sadek
A morning glory flower blooms gracefully on the hill slope. Photo taken from Battali area in Rangamati on 17 December 2024.Supriyo Chakma
A man rides a bicycle along a winding road that runs through a tea garden while the rays of the setting sun escapes through leaves to fall on the trail. Photo taken from Hiluachhara Tea Estate in Sylhet on 17 December 2024.Anis Mahmud