In pictures: Severe tremor in Dhaka, residents flee in panic

An earthquake was felt across Bangladesh at 10:38 am today, Friday. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the quake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Madhabdi area of Narsingdi.

The meteorological department has classified it as a moderate earthquake, though experts say the tremor was the strongest felt in Bangladesh to date. Panic-stricken residents rushed into the streets during the quake. The following photo story captures these moments:

1 / 10
Startled by the sudden tremor, parents rushed out of the Shishu Hospital, Dhaka holding their child who had an IV pipe attached to the hand on 21 November 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
2 / 10
A crowd of anxious parents with their children gathers outside the Shishu Hospital on 21 November 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
3 / 10
Clutching her sick child a frightened mother stands beside the hospital bed on 21 November 2025.
Tanvir Ahammed
4 / 10
In Tejkunipara of Dhaka, many residents hurried out of their homes as the tremor shook the area on 21 November 2025.
Sazid Hossain
5 / 10
People in Sutrapur area of Dhaka rushed out of their homes in panic on 21 November 2025.
Dipu Malakar
6 / 10
Curious onlookers gaze at tall buildings after stepping outside due to the quake. Photo taken in Sutrapur area of Dhaka on 21 November 2025.
Dipu Malakar
7 / 10
A father carries his child outside the home in fear. Photo taken in Sutrapur area of Dhaka on 21 November 2025.
Dipu Malakar
8 / 10
In Koshaituli area of Old Dhaka, the rooftop railing of this building collapsed during the earthquake on 21 November 2025.
Dipu Malakar
9 / 10
A resident shows the collapsed rooftop railing in Koshaituli area of Old Dhaka on 21 November 2025.
Dipu Malakar
10 / 10
Fire service personnel arrive in front of the house where the rooftop railing collapsed in Koshaituli area of Old Dhaka on 21 November 2025.
Dipu Malakar
