In pictures: Severe tremor in Dhaka, residents flee in panic

An earthquake was felt across Bangladesh at 10:38 am today, Friday. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the quake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Madhabdi area of Narsingdi.

The meteorological department has classified it as a moderate earthquake, though experts say the tremor was the strongest felt in Bangladesh to date. Panic-stricken residents rushed into the streets during the quake. The following photo story captures these moments: