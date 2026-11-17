Garment workers protest in Gazipur, Savar and Dhaka: Scenes in pictures

Protests by garment factory workers over various demands, including a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, have intensified since Tuesday morning in Gazipur, Savar and several areas of the capital. Some factories have been declared closed, while workers at others have been given the day off. In some places, workers have blocked roads by setting tyres on fire. Despite law enforcement forces remaining on alert, there was traffic congestion on the roads, causing inconvenience to the public.