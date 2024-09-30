TOP SHOTS (30 September 2024)

People have been suffering from the torrential rain since morning. A retail vegetable seller transports fresh produces on a cycle van in the rain. Photo taken from Naiorpool area in Sylhet on 29 September.Anis Mahmud
A rickshaw puller drives his rickshaw in the rain. He put on a bamboo-made hat to cover his head from the raindrops. Photo taken from Naiorpool area in Sylhet on 29 September.Anis Mahmud
A purple sunbird looks for food among a bunch of yellow bells. Photo taken from Rainya Tugun Resort area in Rangamati on 29 September.Supriyo Chakma
A jhum cultivaotr picks eggplants from her vegetable patch on the slope of a hill. Photo taken from Golachhari village area in Rangamati on 29 September.Supriyo Chakma
Sculptures of heron, magpie or eagle made of cement are put on display for sells. Many people buy them to decorate their homes. Photo taken from Mujgunni Bus Stand area in Khulna on 29 September.Saddam Hossain