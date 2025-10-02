Durga Puja in pictures: Colours, sweets and celebrations

The Town Barowari Mandap in Sherpur upazila of Bogura has come alive with colourful decorations for the Sharadiya Durga Puja. But the festive cheer is not limited only to the display of lights and the beat of dhak (drums). Rows of vibrant food stalls at the fair have made the celebrations even more spirited. Stalls lined up one after another and the bustling crowds together present a lively picture of the Sharadiya Durga Puja festival. Photos taken by Soyel Rana.