Photo

Durga Puja in pictures: Colours, sweets and celebrations

The Town Barowari Mandap in Sherpur upazila of Bogura has come alive with colourful decorations for the Sharadiya Durga Puja. But the festive cheer is not limited only to the display of lights and the beat of dhak (drums). Rows of vibrant food stalls at the fair have made the celebrations even more spirited. Stalls lined up one after another and the bustling crowds together present a lively picture of the Sharadiya Durga Puja festival. Photos taken by Soyel Rana.

1 / 9
Vendors arranged colourful assortments of food in stalls set-up surrounding the puja mandap.
Soyel Rana
2 / 9
One of the highlights of the fair is tiler naru (a sweet snack made of sesame seeds), a favourite among sweet lovers.
Soyel Rana
3 / 9
Everyone including children and elders is flocking to the stalls to enjoy the festive treats.
Soyel Rana
4 / 9
Among the popular sweets at the fair there is narkeler naru (a sweet snack made of coconut meat).
Soyel Rana
5 / 9
Rows of stalls surround the mandap, each display adding its own colour to the fair.
Soyel Rana
6 / 9
At the centre of the mandap, a temporary water fountain has been set up.
Soyel Rana
7 / 9
Heavy bargaining goes on between buyers and sellers.
Soyel Rana
8 / 9
Trays of colourful naru (sweet treats) are arranged and displayed to attract customers.
Soyel Rana
9 / 9
Batasas (a sugary confection) are another special attraction of the fair.
Soyel Rana
Also Read

Durga Puja heritage: Sherpur’s Mangalbhaban upholds 130-year tradition

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo