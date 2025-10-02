Durga Puja heritage: Sherpur’s Mangalbhaban upholds 130-year tradition

It was around 1895. A person named Mangal Ram Sarkar, along with local dignitaries, established the Sri Sri Mangalbhaban Puja Mandap. The Durga Puja festival has been organised there for 130 years.

The organisers claim that the event was only stopped once during the Liberation War in 1971.

The puja mandap is located in Palpara in the Khalbhanga area of Nalitabari town in Sherpur. Devotees and visitors are particularly attracted to this traditional and ancient puja mandap in the district. Every year, local culture is given priority in the puja mandap in accordance with tradition.