TOP SHOTS (12 September 2024)

A greater coucal, locally familiar as Kanakua, Kukka or Kuco perches on a stick in a crop field. Photo taken from Beergram in Shahjahanpur of Bogura on 5 September.Soyel Rana
Pink water lilies bloom in abundance in a pond encircled by a tea garden. A woman walks along the banks of the pond against the luscious green tea plantation. Photo taken from Lakkatura Tea Estate in SylhetAnis Mahmud
A labourer guides his herd of cows on a path winding through a tea garden. Photo taken from Lakkatura Tea Estate in Sylhet on 5 September.Anis Mahmud
A child swims in the water of Karatoa River. Photo taken from Par Achlai area in Shibganj of Bogura on 4 September.Soyel Rana
A bird looking for insects to feast on in a fish enclosure perches on a stick early in the morning. Photo taken from Golaghat in Sreepur of Gazipur on 4 September.Sadik Mridha