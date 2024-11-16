In pictures

Kangchenjunga seen from Bangladesh

Kangchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world, can be seen from Panchagarh district from mid-October to November every year unless the sky is cloudy or the weather is foggy. The best view of the mountain can be seen from Tentulia upazila. Kangchenjunga appeared very briefly this year. Prothom Alo’s photojournalist in Pabna, Hasan Mahmud, visited the Tentulia and took pictures of Kangchenjunga.