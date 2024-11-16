Photo

Kangchenjunga seen from Bangladesh

Kangchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world, can be seen from Panchagarh district from mid-October to November every year unless the sky is cloudy or the weather is foggy. The best view of the mountain can be seen from Tentulia upazila. Kangchenjunga appeared very briefly this year. Prothom Alo’s photojournalist in Pabna, Hasan Mahmud, visited the Tentulia and took pictures of Kangchenjunga.

Sun rays on the peak of Kangchenjunga at dawn.
Hasan Mahmud
The peak of Kangchenjunga turns red as the sun rises.
Hasan Mahmud
Kangchenjunga appears as fog fades
Hasan Mahmud
Birds fly with Kangchenjunga in the background early morning.
Hasan Mahmud
Kangchenjunga as day proceeds
Hasan Mahmud
A farmer works in the fields with Kangchenjunga ithe distance.
Hasan Mahmud
A farmer busy on the land near the the border.
Hasan Mahmud
Photographers from all over the country gather to take pictures of Kangchenjunga.
Hasan Mahmud
Two people are busy cultivating as Kangchenjunga is seen at a distance.
Tourists gather in the Dak Bungalow area of Tentulia to see Kangchenjunga.
Kangchenjunga starts turning to red from yellow in the afternoon.
