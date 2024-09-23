Photo

TOP SHOTS (23 September 2024)

Rows of autumn reeds have bloomed on the riverbank. However, the fishermen by the river are not very interested in them. In the late afternoon, a fisherman is busy setting traps for fishing. Char Sadi Rajpur, Pabna, 22 September.
Hasan Mahmud
A squirrel is searching for food on the ground. Tebuniya, Pabna, 22 September.
Hasan Mahmud.
As the water level drops, the submerged road in the haor is emerging. Hundreds of people are fishing along that road. Kishoreganj area, Nikli Kursha, 22 September.
TafasiluL Aziz.
A professional fisherman Sanjit Malo is tying a net to the top of a bamboo pole to catch fish in the Bhubaneswar River. The photo was taken from Munshidangi area, Dekrir Char, Faridpur, 22 September.
Alimuzzaman
A kingfisher is sitting on a bamboo pole, waiting to catch fish. Gosinga, Sreepur, Gazipur, 22 September.
Sadik Mridha.
Traffic police officers have stopped battery-run rickshaws due to plying on the main road. Education Building intersection area, Dhaka, 22 September.
Dipu Malakar
