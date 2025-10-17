Photo

In frames: Tension in Manik Mia Avenue

Following Thursday night’s protest demanding state recognition, legal protection, and rehabilitation for their contributions to the July uprising, around a hundred people gathered this morning, Friday, under the banner of ‘July martyrs’ families and injured fighters’, taking position in front of the stage built for the July Charter signing ceremony. Later, police removed them from in front of the stage at the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Clashes and chases between police and protesters ensued at the time. Here’s a photo story on that.

‘July fighters’ climbed over gate no. 12 of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and sat on guest chairs in front of the stage, chanting slogans.
Sazid Hossain
‘July fighters’ occupy the guest chairs in front of the stage, with police standing guard nearby.
Sazid Hossain
When Dhaka Metropolitan Police officials request the ‘July fighters’ to leave the area, they become agitated.
Sazid Hossain
Police beating protesters on the road inside the Sangsad Bhaban complex.
Sazid Hossain
A police vehicle was vandalised during the clashes.
Sazid Hossain
Clashes between two sides on Manik Mia Avenue.
Sazid Hossain
Chairs and other items set aflame on Manik Mia Avenue.
Sazid Hossain
Flames blaze fiercely on Manik Mia Avenue.
Dipu Malakar
The clashes spread as far as Asad Gate area.
Dipu Malakar
Police push a group of protesters toward the Asad Gate end of the road.
Dipu Malakar
Another group of protesters was pushed toward Dhanmondi 27 area.
Dipu Malakar
Army personnel stationed at Asad Gate intersection.
Dipu Malakar
