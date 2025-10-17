In frames: Tension in Manik Mia Avenue

Following Thursday night’s protest demanding state recognition, legal protection, and rehabilitation for their contributions to the July uprising, around a hundred people gathered this morning, Friday, under the banner of ‘July martyrs’ families and injured fighters’, taking position in front of the stage built for the July Charter signing ceremony. Later, police removed them from in front of the stage at the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Clashes and chases between police and protesters ensued at the time. Here’s a photo story on that.