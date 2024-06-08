Sports

In pictures: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener

Bangladesh scripted a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Group D match in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday Dhaka time.

Sent to bat, Sri Lanka set a modest 125-run target after being crushed by pacer Mustafizur Rahman and lag spinner Rishad Hossain as both of them took three wickets apiece.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh were also undone in the match twice by the discipline Lankan bowlers despite the blitzkrieg from Towhid Ridoy (40 off 20 balls) and Liton Das (36 off 38 balls), but eventually experienced Mahmudullah took the Tigers to victory with an over to spare.

1 / 14
Bangladesh's vice-captain Taskin Ahmed celebrates taking the wicket during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
2 / 14
Sri Lanka's vice-captain Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
3 / 14
Fans sing the National Anthem ahead of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
4 / 14
Bangladesh's Litton Das (16) takes the wicket and outs Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
5 / 14
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib catches out Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana (out of frame) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
6 / 14
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib (C) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) celebrate dismissing Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (R) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
7 / 14
Fans attend the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
8 / 14
Sri Lanka's players look on as Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy (L) leaves the field after he was out for a leg before wicket (LBW) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
9 / 14
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Bangladesh's Litton Das run between wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
10 / 14
Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after catching out Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (out of frame) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
11 / 14
Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain is bowled during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
12 / 14
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah (L) and Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib make the final run to win the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group D cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on 7 June 2024.
AFP
13 / 14
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket fans make final preparations ahead of the 2024 World Cup game at Grand Prairie Stadium on 7 June 2024 in Grand Prairie, Texas.
AFP
14 / 14
Sri Lanka cricket fans cheer ahead of the 2024 World Cup game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium on 7 June 2024 in Grand Prairie, Texas.
AFP
