In pictures: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener

Bangladesh scripted a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Group D match in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday Dhaka time.

Sent to bat, Sri Lanka set a modest 125-run target after being crushed by pacer Mustafizur Rahman and lag spinner Rishad Hossain as both of them took three wickets apiece.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh were also undone in the match twice by the discipline Lankan bowlers despite the blitzkrieg from Towhid Ridoy (40 off 20 balls) and Liton Das (36 off 38 balls), but eventually experienced Mahmudullah took the Tigers to victory with an over to spare.