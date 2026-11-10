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A colourful world of fish inside glass tanks

Red, blue, yellow, orange — every colour of fish is there. The Bangladesh Ornamental Fish Fair 2026 brings together ornamental fish of various colours and shapes. Sunday was the final day of the four-day fair at Eskaton in the capital. The sight of unusual fish swimming in glass aquariums captivated the visitors. Some only admired the fish, while others bought them to decorate their home aquariums. The colourful event created a festive atmosphere at the fair. Here is a photo story on the colourful fish.

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Visitors look at fish in glass aquariums.
Sazid Hossain
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A school of zebra fish swimming together.
Sazid Hossain
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Colourful koi carp in an aquarium.
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A pair of goldfish.
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A flowerhorn fish swimming around.
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Red-and-gold comet fish.
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A super red fish swimming in the aquarium.
Sazid Hossain
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Colourful fish swimming in clear water.
Sazid Hossain
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A fighter fish bought at the fair.
Sazid Hossain
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An aquarium filled with colourful fish.
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Oscar fish have a charm of their own.
Sazid Hossain
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Fish of various colours swimming in an aquarium.
Sazid Hossain
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A group of slender-bodied fish swimming together.
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A colourful world of fish inside an aquarium.
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Different varieties of fighter fish are kept in rows of small aquariums.
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A customer looks at fish kept in small polythene bags.
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Colourful lighting adds to the beauty of an aquarium.
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Visitors stand in front of an aquarium, admiring the colourful fish.
Sazid Hossain
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A visitor captures photographs of the colourful fish on his mobile phone.
Sazid Hossain
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