In frames

A colourful world of fish inside glass tanks

Red, blue, yellow, orange — every colour of fish is there. The Bangladesh Ornamental Fish Fair 2026 brings together ornamental fish of various colours and shapes. Sunday was the final day of the four-day fair at Eskaton in the capital. The sight of unusual fish swimming in glass aquariums captivated the visitors. Some only admired the fish, while others bought them to decorate their home aquariums. The colourful event created a festive atmosphere at the fair. Here is a photo story on the colourful fish.