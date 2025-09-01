Photo

In pictures: Boat ride in the haor

The ‘Uftar Haor’ (wetland) stretches beside Baishtila village on the outskirts of Sylhet. Once the monsoon waters arrive, the haor fills with people coming to enjoy boat rides. Located eight and a half kilometres away from Sylhet city, the haor attracts many visitors every day. Leaving behind the hustle and bustle of the city, families drift across the calm waters. Local boatmen rent out boats for Tk 200 to 300 per hour. From the beginning of the monsoon till the waters recede, the Uftar Haor buzzes with more than a hundred boats gliding through the water. The number of visitors eager for boat rides grows even larger on weekends and holidays. Photos taken by Anis Mahmud.

Boats adorned with colourful decorations wait at the ghat (dock).
Visitors board boats for a trip in the haor.
Two boats glide through the haor water.
People drift about in hand-rowed boats.
Tourists enjoy the boat ride in the haor with delight.
City dwellers come to visit the haor with their families.
Tourists capture memories of the boat ride on mobile phone cameras.
People of all ages come to explore the haor by boat.
The crowd of visitors increases in the afternoon.
Friends came to enjoy the beauty of the haor together.
