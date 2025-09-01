In pictures: Boat ride in the haor

The ‘Uftar Haor’ (wetland) stretches beside Baishtila village on the outskirts of Sylhet. Once the monsoon waters arrive, the haor fills with people coming to enjoy boat rides. Located eight and a half kilometres away from Sylhet city, the haor attracts many visitors every day. Leaving behind the hustle and bustle of the city, families drift across the calm waters. Local boatmen rent out boats for Tk 200 to 300 per hour. From the beginning of the monsoon till the waters recede, the Uftar Haor buzzes with more than a hundred boats gliding through the water. The number of visitors eager for boat rides grows even larger on weekends and holidays. Photos taken by Anis Mahmud.