Photo Story

Where old cars find a second life in Chattogram

Damaged and abandoned vehicles bought at auctions from various places are brought to Muradpur in Chattogram city. Various parts are then removed from the vehicles. Usable and damaged parts are sorted and sold to retailers. Some buyers purchase damaged parts, repair them or make them suitable for reuse before selling them. Here’s a photo story on the sale of old car parts in Muradpur, Chattogram.