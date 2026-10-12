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Where old cars find a second life in Chattogram

Damaged and abandoned vehicles bought at auctions from various places are brought to Muradpur in Chattogram city. Various parts are then removed from the vehicles. Usable and damaged parts are sorted and sold to retailers. Some buyers purchase damaged parts, repair them or make them suitable for reuse before selling them. Here’s a photo story on the sale of old car parts in Muradpur, Chattogram.

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Car parts piled up in a narrow alley.
Sowrav Das
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The front sections of cars displayed outside a shop.
Sowrav Das
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A customer examines a car light.
Sowrav Das
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A man works surrounded by car parts.
Sowrav Das
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Tools for dismantling car parts are neatly arranged.
Sowrav Das
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A man works among the parts.
Sowrav Das
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A man works seated among the car parts.
Sowrav Das
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The shopkeeper is almost obscured by the car parts inside the shop.
Sowrav Das
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Car parts piled up.
Sowrav Das
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Car bodies kept for sale.
Sowrav Das
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