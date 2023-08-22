South Korea sees no scientific problem with Fukushima water release plan

South Korea said on Tuesday it sees no problem with the scientific or technical aspects of Japan's plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant but it does not necessarily support the plan.

Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on 24 August.

The South Korean government said in a statement it had been notified by Japan of its decision and believes Japan will execute the release of the water according to the plan.