One giant step: Moon race heats up

The launch of Luna-25 on 11 August was the first such Russian mission in almost 50 years and marked the beginning of Moscow's new lunar project.

On 16 August the lander was successfully placed in the Moon's orbit but on Sunday, space agency Roscomos announced it had "ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon's surface".

"Measures taken on August 19 and 20 to locate the craft and make contact with it were unsuccessful," the agency added.

It had been set to land on the Moon's surface on Monday and remain there for one year to collect samples and analyse soil.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been working to strengthen space cooperation with China after ties with the West broke down following the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Moscow had hoped to build on the legacy of the Soviet-era Luna programme, marking a return to independent lunar exploration in the face of financial troubles and corruption scandals at its space programme and growing isolation from the West.

