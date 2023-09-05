Why is Huawei’s new smartphone generating so much buzz?

The surprise launch of the latest high-end smartphone from Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies has triggered an international guessing game over what is inside it.

The company, which has been heavily targeted by US government restrictions, began selling its latest Mate 60 Pro for 6,999 yuan ($964) online on Tuesday, raising eyebrows over its decision not to do any prior advertising and prompting widespread speculation over whether it could be 5G capable.

Following is what we know and don’t know about the phone, and why it matters.