Artificial intelligence may improve diabetes diagnosis: Study

According to a new study, researchers using a fully-automated artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning model were able to identify early signs of type 2 diabetes on abdominal CT scans.

The study was published in the journal, 'Radiology'. Type-2 diabetes affects approximately 13 per cent of all US adults and an additional 34.5 per cent of adults meet the criteria for pre-diabetes. Due to the slow onset of symptoms, it is important to diagnose the disease in its early stages. Some cases of pre-diabetes can last up to 8 years and an earlier diagnosis will allow patients to make lifestyle changes to alter the progression of the disease.

Abdominal CT imaging can be a promising tool to diagnose type 2 diabetes. CT imaging is already widely used in clinical practices, and it can provide a significant amount of information about the pancreas.