FB developing AI, new ways to detect users under age 13

Facebook said that it is looking at ways to convince people under age 13 to not lie about their age, including using the artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

However, the social media giant admitted that detecting and removing accounts belonging to people under the age of 13 is not easy.

Facebook and Instagram weren't designed for people under the age of 13, so the company is now creating new ways to stop those who are underage from signing up.

"We're developing AI to find and remove underaged accounts, and new solutions to verify people's ages. We're also building new experiences designed specifically for those under 13," said Pavni Diwanji, vice president of youth products at Facebook.