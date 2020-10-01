Flying physicians: UK engineers successfully test 'world's first jet suit paramedic'

Video of the simulated exercise shows Browning, wearing a helmet, goggles and red flight suit equipped with a jet pack-style device, powering off the ground and zooming through the air just above the surface of the rocky terrain.

Andy Mawson, GNAAS director of operations, said the charity chose the test location based on its call-out data and had little idea how the tech would fare in the real world.

"We've seen it now and it is, quite honestly, awesome," he said in a statement.

Mawson added that at a time of strained healthcare provision because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was "important to still push the boundaries".