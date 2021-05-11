Futuristic computer game hopes to be tonic for climate change anxiety

On 10 May, an online game Survive the Century was launched that uses humour and interactive decision-making to encourage people to think about the future of climate change, and what they can do about it.

Survive the Century is the work of scientists, economists and writers around the world brought together by The US-based research group the National Socio-Environmental Synthesis Center (SESYNC), and lets players navigate the future from 2021 to 2100.

"This is a game for everyone, but particularly for climate nihilistic Gen Z's who know about climate change and feel hopeless and frustrated at the inaction they are seeing," said Samantha Beckbessinger, an author and game creator.