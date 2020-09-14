Apple may unveil cheaper Watch on 15 Sept

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a replacement for the Apple Watch Series 3 that competes with lower-cost fitness trackers, at its virtual event on 15 September.

Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider said in a tweet that the new model will feature a similar design as the Apple Watch Series 4, with 40mm and 44mm sizes to be available.

Prosser added that this lower-priced Apple Watch will lack some newer features like the ECG app and an always-on display.