Chinese manufacturer BOE receives orders for iPhone 14 OLED screens

The panels will be delivered in large quantities to Apple in September, the month when the Cupertino corporation typically introduces new iPhone models, as per GSM Arena.

After Apple learned that BOE had unilaterally changed some of the design elements of its iPhone 13 panels, BOE's place in the supply chain for the iPhone 14 was questioned for a few weeks.

The Chinese display manufacturer was in trouble for a while, but it appears that the situation has changed today, and BOE will now supply Apple with its next goods.