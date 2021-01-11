HP launches 2 Dragonfly laptops with 11th gen Intel chips

The G2 comes in a full HD low-power version, a full HD edition with HP’s Sure View privacy feature and a UHD option that supports HDR400 and goes up to 1,000 nits of brightness

IANS
New Delhi
In this file photo taken on 4 November, 2016 the HP logo is seen on a sign at Hewlett Packard`s headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Photo: AFP
In this file photo taken on 4 November, 2016 the HP logo is seen on a sign at Hewlett Packard`s headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Photo: AFP

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, HP has unveiled updated versions of its Elite Dragonfly business laptops—the Dragonfly Max and Dragonfly G2 -- with 11th Gen Intel processors.

Both the laptops will include 5G options, with AT&T and T-Mobile networks supported in the US.

The G2 comes in a full HD low-power version, a full HD edition with HP’s Sure View privacy feature and a UHD option that supports HDR400 and goes up to 1,000 nits of brightness.

HP includes a Tile track built into the laptops so you can track your laptop right in the Tile app, reports Engadget.

Advertisement

Consumers who want a better webcam will have to go for Dragonfly Max which includes a 5MP sensor along with four wide-array mics for improved voice pickup during calls.

There’s also now a button on the keyboard to deactivate the camera instead of a physical slider in the top bezel to cover it.

HP has not yet announced the pricing yet. Both laptopns are expected to be available in late January.

More News

Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs

This file photo taken on 11 October 2016 shows the Samsung store in Paris. Samsung Electronics France was charged in April 2019 with `deceptive marketing practices`. Photo: AFP

Samsung to reduce pre-order period for Galaxy S21 series: Report

Samsung Galaxy signage hangs on the ceiling during a launch event at Barclays Center on 7 August 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: AFP

Apple bug doesn’t allow notifications for SMS texts, iMessages

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, 16 October 2019.

iOS 14.2 causing battery drain in some iPhones: Report

Customers look at an Apple iPhone 6 at an Apple reseller shop in Bangkok, Thailand, on 18 September. A significant number of Apple Inc customers are reporting their mobile devices have crashed after attempting to upload the new iOS 9 operating system, the latest in a line of launch glitches for the tech giant. Photo: Reuters