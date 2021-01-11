HP launches 2 Dragonfly laptops with 11th gen Intel chips

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, HP has unveiled updated versions of its Elite Dragonfly business laptops—the Dragonfly Max and Dragonfly G2 -- with 11th Gen Intel processors.

Both the laptops will include 5G options, with AT&T and T-Mobile networks supported in the US.

The G2 comes in a full HD low-power version, a full HD edition with HP’s Sure View privacy feature and a UHD option that supports HDR400 and goes up to 1,000 nits of brightness.

HP includes a Tile track built into the laptops so you can track your laptop right in the Tile app, reports Engadget.