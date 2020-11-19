Nokia 9.3 PureView, 7.3 5G, 6.3 launch postponed to 2020-end

HMD Global is reportedly planning to launch Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G, and the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView by the end of this year.

According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, the upcoming Nokia phones will be launched by the end of 2020. Earlier, the trio was expected to be launched by November-end.

Nokia 9.3 PureView will be the long due flagship upgrade from HMD Global. It is expected to feature a 108MP primary camera and a 64MP secondary camera with Zeiss optics.

The smartphone may come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.