Samsung may launch 3 types of foldable phones in 2021

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch three kinds of foldable smartphone models next year.

According to OLED research firm UBI Research, these will likely be called Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a new Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

All three models will use ultra-thin glass as cover windows.

Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch internal screen and a 3-inch external screen.

The internal screen size is the same as the first Galaxy Z Flip launched earlier this year. But the external screen size has increased from the 1.1-inch of the original Flip.