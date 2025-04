Google introduces AI-powered search upgrade for Gmail

Google has announced the introduction of an AI-powered upgrade for Gmail's search function.

The new feature, which is being rolled out for users worldwide, promises to provide more accurate and relevant results by taking into account a range of factors beyond just keywords.

The upgraded search function will consider "recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts" when returning search results, The Verge reported.

This means that users will be more likely to find the emails they are looking for at the top of their search results, saving them time and effort.

"With this update, the emails you're looking for are far more likely to be at the top of your search results -- saving you valuable time and helping you find important information more easily," Google said in its blog post.