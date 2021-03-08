Google doodle honours firsts in women’s history

The video Doodle pays homage to these (s)heroes by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women. While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving a recognition or right that is long overdue.



Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more-today's Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy.



These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others-women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today's doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken.



Google marks many special occasions with customised doodles, changing its logo on the homepage to reflect the occasion.





