Google doodle honours firsts in women’s history

Search engine giant Google is celebrating International Women's Day by replacing its regular home page graphic with a special video doodle, reports UNB.
Google makes the doodle in honor of the trailblazers of the past, present, and future making Happy International Women's Day!
Today's International Women's Day Doodle takes a journey through a series of firsts in women's history-highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more.
The video Doodle pays homage to these (s)heroes by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women. While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving a recognition or right that is long overdue.
Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more-today's Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy.
These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others-women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today's doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken.
Google marks many special occasions with customised doodles, changing its logo on the homepage to reflect the occasion.
The International Women's Day is being observed in Bangladesh as elsewhere across the globe on Monday celebrating women's achievement, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality.
According to United Nations Women, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is, 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world'.
The International Women's Day is observed every year on 8 March to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality. This year's celebration will be a little different around the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic.