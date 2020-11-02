Google to allow Meet users replace background with image

Google has started rolling out a new feature that will allow users of its Meet video conferencing platform to replace their background with an image of their choice.

They can either use Google’s hand-picked images, which include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds, or upload their own image.

“Selecting your own picture is not available to participants of meetings organised by Education customers,” Google said.

Google said that the feature will initially work on ChromeOS and on the Chrome browser on Windows and Mac desktop devices.