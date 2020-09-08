Govt launches campaign to make people aware of fake info

The government on Tuesday launched a campaign ‘Asol Chini’ (Let’s know the truth) to know the truth against the rush of fake information and rumors in the online and social media, reports BSS.

The government hopes to make at least seven million people aware of fake information under the three-month-long campaign, launched jointly by Digital Security Agency (DSA) and LICT project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT division, said a press release.

Inaugurating the campaign at the BCC auditorium and zoom platform, state minister for ICT division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said it is very difficult to know the truth due to the onrush of fake information and rumors being propagated online and social media causing social unrest, damage of property and even loss of life.