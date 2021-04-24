Huawei to boost intelligent automotive components innovation

Prothom Alo English Desk
Huawei is going to form a team of over 5,000 people working in the research and development of intelligent automotive components. It will also ensure an investment of $1 billion to support establishment of the industry foundation, said a news release on 24 April.
At the Annual report disclosure in April, the company announced that to boost business resilience, Huawei would strengthen its software capabilities and invest more in businesses that are less reliant on advanced process techniques, as well as in components for intelligent vehicles.
The company has carved out the details of its visions regarding the investments, employments, research, and development for future-ready automobiles on its two recent events - the 18th Global Analyst Summit and the Auto Shanghai 2021.
William Wang, president of Huawei’ intelligent automotive solution business unit, while launching Huawei Inside (HI) product at Auto Shanghai 2021, said “The Huawei Inside initiative is designed to integrate the company’s technological strengths with the vehicle manufacturing capabilities of automakers to build high-end intelligent vehicles that provide a more enjoyable driving experience.”
Huawei had initially declared its entry into the automotive industry for developing intelligent vehicles previously at the Auto Shanghai 2019 event.
Huawei products under intelligent automotive solutions are expected to help original equipment manufacturers to build better, more advanced tools for the vehicles and enable the automotive industries to upgrade own capabilities to match the current time demands, said the release.
Huawei’s new set of intelligent components includes 4D imaging radar, 10L AR HUD, and MDC 810.
Huawei has officially announced its latest HD map cloud service capability and roadmap at the product launch.
Currently, Huawei has obtained grade-A surveying and mapping qualifications to produce electronic navigation maps and developed comprehensive HD map data collection and mapping capabilities.