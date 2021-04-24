Huawei to boost intelligent automotive components innovation

Prothom Alo English Desk

Huawei is going to form a team of over 5,000 people working in the research and development of intelligent automotive components. It will also ensure an investment of $1 billion to support establishment of the industry foundation, said a news release on 24 April.

At the Annual report disclosure in April, the company announced that to boost business resilience, Huawei would strengthen its software capabilities and invest more in businesses that are less reliant on advanced process techniques, as well as in components for intelligent vehicles.