India's attempt to have its eye in the sky fails

Indian space programme suffered a serious setback on Thursday as its GSLV-F10 rocket failed midway in its mission of putting into orbit the Geo-Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1).

Along with the rocket, the 2,268 kg GISAT-1/EOS-03 communication satellite carried by the rocket was also lost.

Announcing the mission failure, K. Sivan, chairman, ISRO said, "The mission cannot be fully accomplished because of a technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage."