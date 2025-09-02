How 5G can benefit us

5G or fifth-generation has become a standard for telecommunications networks across the world with Bangladesh’s two leading mobile operators Robi and Grameenphone lunching the state-of-art cellular network services commercially for first time in the country on Monday.

As Bangladesh just stepped into the 5G era, this is used widely in various countries. According to US wireless association CTIA, 76 per cent of mobile users enjoy a 5G availability, which refers to how often 5G-capable cellphones connect to a 5G network, while the figure goes as high as 90 per cent and 91 per cent for China and South Korea.