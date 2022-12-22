Startup Bangladesh invests in Pickaboo

Startup Bangladesh is the flagship venture capital company of ICT Division. Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Startup Bangladesh - the first and only venture capital fund sponsored by the government of the people’s republic of Bangladesh started its journey on March 2020 with an allocated capital of Tk 500 crore. In this effort to enable the nation to innovate faster, Startup Bangladesh has decided to invest Tk 3 crore BDT in Pickaboo after recognizing the potential of this omni channel platform.

Startups are playing a crucial role in addressing the market needs, which is having a deep impact in the socioeconomic development of the country. The tech-solutions provided by startups could support the nation’s achieving Smart Bangladesh Vision. Government has established Startup Bangladesh Venture Capital Company to support these innovative Startups. I hope Pickaboo will make a remarkable impact in the industry with this investment,” said ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, on the occasion.

“Pickaboo is a very well-known brand in the e-commerce industry and doing very well. We hope the investment from Startup Bangladesh on Pickaboo will help it to reach out to more customers. I hope as a Startup they will play an active role in implementation of Smart Bangladesh. The ICT Division is working diligently in changing policies that assist the emerging and growing startups in many aspects.” mentioned NM Zeaul Alam.

“Startup Bangladesh is working diligently to support homegrown startups to grow and to build a vibrant ecosystem to attract more foreign Investment. We believe that Pickaboo is doing well in addressing the needs of customers in the Bangladesh Market. With the right strategy and focus, Pickaboo should be able to make remarkable impact in the lives of the people of Bangladesh,” said Sami Ahmed.