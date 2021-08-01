IT

Fourth industrial revolution to be built on 5G: Jabbar

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar has said the 5G connection is the digital highway for achieving fourth industrial revolution, reports BSS.

“The 4th industrial revolution will be built on 5G technology,” he told a webinar titled ‘Preparing Bangladesh for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Digital Transformation in Innovation and Research’ organised by World University on Friday, said a press release on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The vice chancellor of World University, professor Syed Saidul Haque Sumon, legal affairs secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami Juba League, among others, spoke at the webinar with Abdul Mannan Chowdhury in the chair.

“Preparations have been completed to build a digital highway of technology based on 5G... I hope that the journey of 5G technology would start by 2021,” he said.

“Considering the essential demand of foreign investment in the economic zones of the country, work has already started to provide 5G connection in five economic zones,” he added.

Advertisement

Stressing the need for innovation to ensure sustainable development, the minister said through innovation, China has emerged as a major economic power in the world.

“We also need to focus on innovation to meet the challenges of tomorrow and to this end, the work of creating human resources should be started from primary school level,” he said.

“To continue the digital transformation at primary and secondary school level, the higher education level needs to pay more attention to innovation and research,” he added.

Read more from IT
Advertisement