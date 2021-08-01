Fourth industrial revolution to be built on 5G: Jabbar

The vice chancellor of World University, professor Syed Saidul Haque Sumon, legal affairs secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami Juba League, among others, spoke at the webinar with Abdul Mannan Chowdhury in the chair.

“Preparations have been completed to build a digital highway of technology based on 5G... I hope that the journey of 5G technology would start by 2021,” he said.

“Considering the essential demand of foreign investment in the economic zones of the country, work has already started to provide 5G connection in five economic zones,” he added.