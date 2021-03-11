India likely to block China's Huawei over security fears: Officials

India is likely to block its mobile carriers from using telecom equipment made by China's Huawei, two government officials said, under procurement rules due to come into force in June.

New Delhi is wary about awarding new technology business to Chinese firms both because of security fears and a desire to get Indian manufacturers to produce more telecoms equipment.

A US campaign to curb Huawei has triggered bans or limits on the use of its equipment around the world but the situation in India has been amplified by strained relations between New Delhi and Beijing over their shared border.

India's telecoms department said on Wednesday that after June 15 carriers can only buy certain types of equipment from government-approved "trusted sources" and said New Delhi could also create a "no procurement" blacklist. Huawei is likely to feature on this embargoed list, the two officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters.