India’s IT minister stresses on bolstering cooperation with Bangladesh

India’s Electronics and Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday underlined the need for further strengthening cooperation in IT sector between Bangladesh and India to cope with the present technology-based modern world, reports BSS.

“Both the neighbouring countries can further bolster cooperation and collaboration in reaping mutual gains of emerging technologies and digital economy,” he said during a meeting with Bangladesh’s State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak at his office in New Delhi.